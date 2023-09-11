ROCOL has announced it continues to improve its aerosol paint EASYLINE EDGE, reducing touch drying time to eight minutes and up to twice as many paint solids.

EASYLINE EDGE is available in a palette of nine colors, from yellow to opaque white. The traffic-grade epoxy formulation resists the challenges of general chemicals and cleaning agents and maintains integrity in demanding environments.

The new quicker drying formulation, developed by the chemists within the team at ROCOL, has a higher output spray, which makes it touch dry within eight minutes and traffic-ready in 30 minutes. This cuts downtime when essential line marking is required.

The team has also increased the capacity of the cans to hold up to 100% more paint without increasing the size of the can—this means there is less waste and requires less frequent purchasing.

EASYLINE EDGE offers greater precision when applied using the line marking machine. The machine creates straight and curved lines with definition without the need for tools and offers customizable line widths, advanced masking plate design and adjustable rear stabilizers to help in tricky corners.

Phillip Clarkson, senior development chemist at ROCOL says, “Line marking inevitably causes disruption. From factory floors to playgrounds, staff car parks to interior way marking—maintenance teams need to work quickly and accurately to be confident that the job will be right the first time and keep downtime to a minimum.

The ROCOL team will host a webinar demonstrating EASYLINE’s formula to their customers.