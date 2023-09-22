Madison Chemical introduces ProClean DEGREEASER, a moderately alkaline, multi-purpose detergent for general-purpose cleaning and degreasing in food and beverage plants. This water-based degreaser has penetrating and wetting properties for oil and grease removal. It is effective under hard water conditions and rinses easily.

As an NSF-registered product, ProClean DEGREASER is acceptable as a general cleaner (A1) on all surfaces in and around food processing areas, not intended for direct food contact. The company advises removing or protecting all food and packaging materials before product use.

When used according to the manufacturer’s directions, the product does not exhibit a noticeable odor nor leave a visible residue. ProClean DEGREASER is ideal for manual cleaning of machinery and equipment, floor cleaning and general-purpose cleaning in food and beverage processing facilities. It is well suited for floor scrubbers, manual cleaning processes, immersion tanks, foam-generating equipment, low and high-pressure non-recirculating sprayers and more. Water temperature and dilution will vary depending on soil loading and the specific nature of the application.