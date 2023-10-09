Hormel has introduced Black Label Apple Cider Bacon, which marries the bacon brand with a classic fall flavor. HORMEL BLACK LABEL Apple Cider Bacon is available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

With the cooling autumn temperatures, people are seeking warm, comforting flavors, and apple cider has become a popular choice for many. Datassential's fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic's 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the "early adoption" phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers throughout the country. This fall flavor adds a sweet apple twist to Hormel Black Label bacon's smoky taste.

The Hormel Black Label bacon brand offers a portfolio of flavor profiles that no other brand can match, ranging from jalapeño to maple pepper to cherrywood. Hormel Black Label products are available at retailers nationwide.