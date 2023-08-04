Hormel Foods, the maker of the SPAM brand, have announced the introduction of SPAM maple flavored, bringing the 11th flavor to the brand’s portfolio. With the sweet and savory combination, SPAM maple flavored is intended to be an addition to breakfast, outdoor barbecues and desserts.

Following fan-developed recipes and consumer insights, Hormel Foods created the new flavor combination of maple and classic savory SPAM flavor. The product is available in grocery stores nationwide and by e-commerce via SPAM’s website, Amazon or Walmost.

Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand explains, "When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can't wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond."