The SPAM brand continues to draw inspiration from foods and flavors around the world with the launch of SPAM Gochujang.

Fans can find this limited-edition variety in an eight-pack exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses, while supplies last.

Gochujang is a fermented spicy red chili paste and is a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine. SPAM Gochujang combines spicy, sweet, smoky and umami flavor notes. Use it in more traditional recipes like kimbap, so-tteok so-tteok, or budae jjigae or put a flavorful twist on your musubi, SPAM and eggs, or ramen.

"In celebration of the love Korean-Americans have for the SPAM brand, we wanted to create our very own SPAM Gochujang flavored," says Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. "This can packs an approachable heat while still providing the versatility and convenience we all love about SPAM products."