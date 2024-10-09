Smithfield Foods’ Farmland brand is joining forces with Minneapolis-based Number 12 Cider to introduce a limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider.

Starting Oct. 7, cider lovers age 21 and older can try the limited-time offering served on tap at Number 12 Cider, while supplies last.

Farmland's Maple Bacon-flavored Cider uses locally sourced apples, maple syrup and natural smoked bacon flavoring to create a balance of sweet, savory and smoky flavors. Each 12 oz. on-tap pour will cost $8. Cans will be available for purchase in a four-pack at Number 12 Cider's taproom for $12 beginning in mid-October, while supplies last.

"At Farmland, we are committed to developing wholesome, quality and trustworthy products for our consumers throughout America's heartland and beyond,” says Clara Meschini, associate brand manager for Farmland. “Partnering with Number 12 Cider, one of Minneapolis's top cider producers, on this unique limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider is just one way we can connect further with and celebrate the Midwestern community. This one-of-a-kind blend of sweet and savory perfectly taps into the fall season, and we're excited for our bacon fans to try it out."

"We are excited to be partnering with Farmland for the delicious limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider," adds Steve Hance, co-founder at Number 12 Cider. "Our customers are always looking to try out new, unique flavor blends and this ultimate fall beverage is sure to wow with its combination of fresh apples, maple and smoked bacon flavors."