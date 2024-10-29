UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman have co-created three solutions designed to allow brand owners to replace multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives that meet their requirements for food contact and recyclability.

“UPM's papers provide a perfect foundation for our water-based barrier and heat seal coatings,” says Thierry Van Migem, sales director, EMEA, Michelman. “Working closely with them for many years has allowed our combined team to increase the performance threshold of fiber-based substrates while maintaining recyclability. These new solutions will allow the market to accelerate its transition to more sustainable packaging.”

One result is a high barrier packaging material that combines UPM Solide Lucent base paper with three of Michelman’s water-based coatings, delivering oxygen and moisture vapor barriers with heat-sealability. This makes it ideal for demanding products such as chocolate and even coffee.

A second innovation offers barrier properties ideal for frozen foods. The concept is based on a combination of either UPM Asendo or UPM Asendo Pro barrier papers and Michelman’s heat-sealable barrier coatings.

A third breakthrough solution has boosted resistance to water vapor and grease. Michelman’s VaporCoat 2240 coating serves to enhance the existing barrier properties of UPM Asendo and UPM Asendo Pro papers, making the concept suitable for inner liners in end uses such as corrugated cardboard boxes.

All three structures have been tested for recyclability according to the PTS RH 021/97 Cat II method.

“We are very excited about the possibilities these three concepts can offer to brands and converters to replace multi-material packaging structures that are difficult to recycle,” says Esa Saukkonen, manager, packaging portfolio development, UPM R&D. “Collaborations such as these are crucial for innovating new, recyclable, fiber-based packaging solutions.”