Frozen pizza brand Tombstone teaming up with New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger brand on a pizza-flavored beer: I(Pizza)A.

With a 7% ABV, I(Pizza)A blends the flavors of Tombstone’s crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce and savory herbs and spices into a refreshing beer. This limited-edition offering will be available for purchase on National Beer Day on April 7. Each pack will feature four 16-oz. cans for $49.99.

Through April 7, consumers can sign up for a chance to win a four-pack of Voodoo Ranger’s I(Pizza)A and one of yet-to-be-announced pizzas coming soon from Tombstone.