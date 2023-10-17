Trilliant, the parent company of Victor Allen's, has launched a new flavor, TWIX Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee, at Sam's Clubs nationally.

The new TWIX coffee is made with real cream and sugar, flavors inspired by TWIX and MARS and has a subtle undertone of coffee while providing a little boost of energy. The 8–oz. cans have a total of 130 calories, which the company reports is lower than most other big brands in the market.

Victor Allen's TWIX Iced Coffees are available for purchase in 8–oz. cans as a 12-count pack in the Sam's Club ready-to-drink coffee aisle as a limited-time offering while supplies last.