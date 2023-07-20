Heirloom Coffee Roasters says it is expanding its mission with the launch of a Regenerative Coffee Research Lab. The Heirloom Regenerative Coffee Research Lab will be used for the research and development of regenerative coffee with 100% electric roasters.

Heirloom Coffee Roasters says that it has made it its mission to roast the most sustainable coffee on the market.

This lab will serve as a platform for learning—bringing together industry experts, farmers and sustainability experts to share research, experiment with new regenerative coffees and contribute to the future of the regenerative coffee industry.

"The Heirloom Research Lab will be a much-needed space for collaboration and recipe development for the regenerative coffee industry," says Kelly Zeissner, vice president of success for Heirloom Coffee Roasters.

"We have made it our mission to source and produce the most environmentally sustainable, regeneratively farmed coffee on the market," says Hovik Azadkhanian, CEO at Heirloom Coffee. "We now aim to not only serve by example, but also through collaboration. As a high-volume roaster, Bellwether's electric roasters will allow us to exponentially reduce our carbon footprint— without compromising on quality or taste."

Thanks in part to a grant from the California Energy Commission, Heirloom's Oakland roastery is installing 16 fully electric Bellwether Coffee roasters, which is atypical in a natural gas-dependent industry, according to the company. The Bellwether system is designed to be simple to install and operate. As an added benefit, no gas lines, vents, construction or training are required to set it up and start roasting. This enables Heirloom to open up the lab as a co-roasting hub for local underserved communities. Members of these communities will be able to roast regenerative coffee at little cost to create their own brands, while further incentivizing the expansion of regenerative coffee.

"This groundbreaking venture aims to be completely net-zero, contributing zero emissions to our atmosphere," says Azadkhanian. "Our team is committed to research, innovate, and implement strategies that respect and restore our environment, whilst ensuring that the quality of our coffee remains impeccable."



