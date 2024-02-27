Biotech company Pluri Inc. announced that it has launched a cell-based coffee business activity, an product that it says will potentially revolutionize the traditional coffee industry. Pluri’s cell-based coffee product is designed to address the growing global demand for sustainable, high-quality coffee at mass scale production.

Pluri is researching plant cell-based, industrial scale manufacturing solutions for the coffee industry, leveraging its 3D cell expansion technology to create high-quality coffee under the company’s new business vertical, PluriAgtech. PluriAgtech aims to forge a brighter, greener future for agriculture by using breakthrough cell technology to create more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional farming methods.

PluriAgtech’s cell-based coffee has been developed to deliver authentic coffee while solving key challenges faced by the industry. Compared to traditional methods of coffee production, Pluri’s cell-based coffee is estimated to slash water usage by 98%. The company says this will confront the reduction of suitable growing areas that are expected to decline by up to 50% by 2050; reduce price instability in a traditional commodity market; and minimize the environmental impact of coffee production, as current production methods have a high carbon footprint and upcoming regulations are expected to further strain producers. While coffee production challenges persist, world demand for coffee is expected to triple by 2050.

Pluri’s goal is to spin out its cell-based coffee as a new subsidiary focused on developing innovative products, technologies and intellectual property for the coffee industry. This new planned subsidiary will be led by Michal Ogolnik. She has more than 20 years of executive management experience in the pharma and energy sectors.

“We are uniquely positioned to transform the coffee industry with our sustainable cell-based coffee,” says Ogolnik. “By harnessing the power of Pluri’s cutting-edge technology, we could create a brighter, more sustainable future for our planet. By bringing innovation to the forefront, we can tackle some of the coffee industry’s most pressing challenges.”