UMIAMI announced it has raised $34.7 million, bringing its total funding to $107 million in three years. In addition, the company is opening up a headquarters in Chicago.

Spearheading this latest funding effort are SPI fund (Sociétés de Projets Industriels) and French Tech Seed, both managed by Bpifrance (Banque Publique d'Investissement) on behalf of the French government. Astanor Ventures, Redalpine, Newfund, and VERSO Capital also joined in this round.

This injection of capital is said to be instrumental in advancing UMIAMI's “umization” process. The company says its process creates on a large scale plant-based fillets that mimic animal meat in taste and texture, with equivalent nutritional value. UMIAMI says it uses fewer than 10 ingredients and is free of texturizing agents or additives.

UMIAMI’s U.S. headquarters will be established in Chicago, taking advantage of the city's food industry talent pool, central location, and culinary scene. In the coming years, UMIAMI expects to hire locally to support its growth. UMIAMI's plant-based chicken fillet can be prepared in several ways, including grilled, breaded, fried, marinated and sauced.

Tristan Maurel (CEO) and Martin Habfast (export director), UMIAMI cofounders, say, “As French innovators, we're excited to bring UMIAMI's 'umization' technology to the American table. Our unique plant-based chicken, born in France, is set to conquer hearts and taste buds across the U.S. Chicago, with its culinary diversity, is the perfect home for us as we blend French expertise with American flavor. We're on a mission to make great-tasting, sustainable food accessible to all, from diners to Michelin-starred restaurants. UMIAMI's French roots empower us, and with John Hatto leading the way, we're ready to leave our mark in the US and inspire a global shift towards sustainability.”

John Hatto, general manager, UMIAMI North America, says, “As the new general manager for UMIAMI North America, I'm thrilled to lead the way in introducing our groundbreaking 'umization' technology to the American palate. With a deep background in the US food industry, I recognize the incredible potential for UMIAMI to redefine taste, sustainability and choice.

"UMIAMI is here to transform how America eats, from quick service to fine dining and eventually kitchens across America. Our journey is poised to make a significant impact, and I'm excited to collaborate with our partners as we usher in a new era of plant-based food."