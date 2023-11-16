Daring is unveiling an expansion of its frozen entrée meals. Available nationwide, Daring's frozen entrées are plant-based, gluten-free and offer nutritional value with more than 16 g of protein per meal. These entrées have calorie counts ranging from 350 to 460 for the meal. The meal will be ready in the microwave in 3.5 minutes. There are five varieties:

Daring x Fly by Jing Fried Rice Plant Chicken Bowl: Available exclusively at Target stores, the Daring and Fly by Jing Plant Chicken Bowl is a spicy fried rice-inspired option for a convenient on-the-go lunch or dinner. It features ingredients like white rice, peas, carrots and a blend of Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces.



Spicy Fajita Plant Chicken Bowl: Fire roasted peppers and onions are combined with tender white rice, a spicy fajita rub and Daring's Cajun Plant Chicken pieces.



Teriyaki Plant Chicken Bowl : This dish combines tender broccoli florets, white rice and a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce, all paired with Daring's Teriyaki Plant Chicken pieces.



Harvest Plant Chicken Bowl: Made with roasted sweet potatoes, kale, tender brown rice, a bright herby chimichurri sauce and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces.



Penne Primavera Bowl: This bowl combines gluten-free pasta, tender zucchini, crisp peas, roasted peppers and Daring's Original Plant Chicken pieces.

"We've always been on a mission to transform the category by offering delicious plant-based options that embrace diverse tastes and dietary preferences," says Ross Mackay, CEO & founder of Daring Foods. "Our latest frozen entrée bowls represent a step forward in redefining plant-based cuisine while staying true to our commitment to authenticity and simplicity."

Daring Plant Chicken Pieces & Wings and its newest Frozen Entrée Bowls can be found nationwide in stores, including Sprouts Farmer's Market, Publix and Target.