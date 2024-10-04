Daring Plant Chicken has launched two vegetarian frozen entrees – Buffalo Mac and Cheese Plant Chicken Bowl and Queso Burrito Plant Chicken Bowl.

The Buffalo Mac and Cheese Plant Chicken Bowl combines the creaminess of macaroni and cheese with roasted red peppers and Daring's spicy Buffalo Wings. The Queso Burrito Plant Chicken Bowl combines Daring's Original Pieces with rice, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, sweet corn and savory black beans. Both bowls contain dairy cheese and Daring's vegan Plant Chicken.

Consistent with the existing Daring frozen entrée range, both vegetarian bowls contain more than 16 grams of protein per serving.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new vegetarian frozen entrees," says Jeff Gendelman, CEO at Daring Foods." At Daring, our goal is to make the best plant chicken products on the market and to encourage as many people as possible to introduce plant-based meat into their diets. We are very excited by the reception of our vegan entrees, but we know that many flexitarian and omnivore consumers are hesitant to try fully vegan options. Flexitarians and omnivores make up over 90% of the population. To make the biggest impact, we need to convert the largest number of consumers to a plant-based-friendly diet, and that must include the flexitarian and omnivore audience."

Gendelman also discussed the decision to incorporate dairy-based cheese into the new bowls.

"In doing product research, we looked at what was succeeding in food service at places like Burger King and Starbucks where flexitarian and omnivore consumers were eating products like plant beef and plant sausage patties sitting on top of egg and dairy cheese,” Gendelman says. “Including small amounts of dairy cheese made flexitarian and omnivore consumers more receptive to plant-based meat products. With Daring's new vegetarian bowls, we'll be able to speak to these consumers and introduce them to our vegan plant chicken in a format that they are more open to trying. We're excited to further broaden the reach of Plant Chicken to maximize our positive impact on the planet."

Starting this month, the Daring Vegetarian Plant Chicken Bowls will be available at Albertsons, Target and Publix stores nationwide.