GrownAs* Foods has announced the release of new vegan boxed mac and cheese that the company states is more nutritious, flavorful and eco-friendly than traditional boxed mac and cheese. The Seed Ranch Flavor Co. affiliate is releasing its mac and cheese in two flavors, Classic and Truffle.

The company states its use of ingredients like nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, potato and coconut flour to create a non-GMO, cholesterol-free, nut-free, soy-free and sugar-free mac that contains 25-g. of protein per box. The vegan product is advertised as an, “I can’t believe this is vegan,” product, aiming to market to vegans and non-vegans as a better-for-you alternative to boxed mac and cheese.

The product is packaged in a recyclable box and accompanied by a 100% compostable pouch. GrownAs* Foods Mac and Cheese is available for purchase on Amazon, in select grocery stores and through the company’s website. The product retails from $10 to $65 UDS depending on the quantity.