The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC launched KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, the first, plant-based KRAFT Mac & Cheese in the U.S. KRAFT NotMac&Cheese is the third innovation to launch in a year from The Kraft Heinz Company and TheNotCompany, Inc. joint venture.

The plant-based industry continues to grow, with distribution for better-for-you mac & cheese products outpacing the overall category by more than six times. However, less than 30% of plant-based mac & cheese buyers are repeating purchase as taste and texture remain their largest pain points, the company says. The Kraft Heinz Not Company aims to address consumers’ plant-based preferences and evolving needs with the debut of two plant-based mac & cheese offerings.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT—the beloved mac & cheese brand that sells over a million boxes every day. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years—without the dairy.”

Available in Original and White Cheddar flavors, KRAFT NotMac&Cheese will begin rolling out on shelves nationwide now through early 2024. The Kraft Heinz Not Company will continue its plans to scale into several more categories and begin international expansion in 2024.