The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC debuted NotHotDogs and NotSausages, the first ever plant-based Oscar Mayer offerings and the first plant-based meat offering from the joint venture between The Kraft Heinz Company and TheNotCompany, Inc. The company says that NotHotDogs and NotSausages offer the savory and smoky experience that brand fans have known and loved for more than 140 years.

“At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone—from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture’s first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo’s revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand.”

The launch marks another step in the joint venture’s continued expansion of its plant-based portfolio, which includes KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, and NotMayo. Looking to the year ahead, The Kraft Heinz Not Company plans to scale into additional categories and recently began its international expansion.

Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages will debut at Expo West (booth #N1732) from March 12 – March 16 and are set to begin rolling out in major retailers nationwide later in 2024.