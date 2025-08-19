Oscar Mayer Debuts EveryBun Pack with Wieners and Plant-Based Hot Dogs

It’s no secret that summertime is hot dog season, and this summer, the grilling staple is trending, with more than 1.5 million posts across social media. However, for the 20+ million Americans who identify as vegetarian or vegan, current offerings fall short, and hosts struggle to satisfy both meat lovers and plant-based guests. Oscar Mayer recently debuted the EveryBun Pack, offering something for every plate at the party.

Oscar Mayer’s EveryBun Pack is a combined offering, providing a solution for both meat and plant-based lifestyles. Oscar Mayer’s EveryBun Pack includes an option for every guest at the table, comprising eight hot dogs (Oscar Mayer’s Wieners) and four not-hot dogs (Oscar Mayer’s Plant-Based Hot Dogs) packaged without cross-contamination. Through Aug. 24, hot dog lovers in the top hot dog-consuming cities – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Dallas – can order the limited-time pack daily at 12 p.m. ET on Oscar Mayer’s website, while supplies last. The pack will be delivered via GoPuff.

“As a brand obsessed with hot dogs, summer is our most important season, and we understand that not everyone can enjoy our iconic Oscar Mayer Wieners,” says Anna James, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “With plant-based eating becoming more popular, we wanted to provide one easy, delicious solution for all, no matter what’s in the bun.”

The frank-tastic fun doesn’t stop there. Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile will haul buns to Los Angeles – the city with one of the highest concentrations of both hot dog lovers and plant-based eaters – giving away free EveryBun Packs to a select number of fans who spot the Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer’s EveryBun Pack will be available for a limited time as the brand gauges consumer demand.