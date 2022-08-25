Oscar Mayer announced the debut of the first-ever “Cold Dog,” a frozen pop flavored like the Oscar Mayer wiener. Stemming from Oscar Mayer’s “Stupid or Genius” campaign—focused on the odd ways to enjoy the wiener beyond grilling—the Cold Dog sparked a social media debate. The company says that tens of thousands of fans crowned the Cold Dog “genius,” so the brand made it a reality.

Oscar Mayer, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is teaming up with Popbar, a premium frozen desserts company known for handcrafted gelato on-a-stick, to create the Cold Dog—all topped with a signature swirl of “mustard.” Now available for $2.00 at select Popbar locations, the new invention can be tested in Long Beach, New York City, Alpharetta-Atlanta and New Orleans while supplies last.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” says Anne Field, head of North American brand communications, Oscar Mayer. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”