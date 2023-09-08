Kraft Heinz has announced that Oscar Mayer has launched its first on-the-go refrigerated breakfast offering—Oscar Mayer Scramblers. The new line comes after uncovering that only 23% of people eat a full breakfast due to limited hearty options. Oscar Mayer Scramblers are made using two fresh eggs and are available in three varieties—Bacon & Velveeta, Ham & Colby Jack and Wiener & Cheddar.

A category that Kraft Heinz pioneered in 2018, the refrigerated breakfast aisle is an area where the company continues to see opportunity. Scramblers mark the first time two Kraft Heinz brands will be served together in one product for breakfast, including Oscar Mayer meats and Velveeta cheese.

Oscar Mayer is debuting its “Scramble Your Morning” campaign to celebrate the launch across channels, including TV, OOH and social media. The campaign highlights how a scrambled morning can be delightful for Oscar Mayer. The ads scramble consumers’ busy mornings by mixing letters in creative copy to create brain-teasing puzzles.

Oscar Mayer Scramblers are available at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about the Oscar Mayer Scramblers, follow @OscarMayer on Instagram or visit the company’s website.