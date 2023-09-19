The Kraft Heinz Co. has unveiled 360CRISP, a platform for the microwave that creates crispy, crunchy products like those on the stove. 360CRISP makes its debut with the launch of LUNCHABLES Grilled Cheesies, with the goal to introduce five new products across four brands by the end of 2024. Grilled Cheesies, powered by 360CRISP, is in an easy-to-prepare format from the microwave.

As the brand’s first expansion into the frozen food category, LUNCHABLES Grilled Cheesies features technology that reportedly delivers a pan-like crisp. According to the company, 360CRISP delivers a golden brown, pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside in 60 seconds. LUNCHABLES—Grilled Cheesies provides a snack option that empowers kids with the independence to prepare it in the microwave.

As kids’ snacking is a driver of growth within the frozen category1, Kraft Heinz identified an opportunity to utilize its 360CRIS platform to bring something new and convenient to customers. The launch of the platform contributes to Kraft Heinz’s broader business transformation and intention to drive growth across North American business, targeting $2 billion in incremental net sales by 2027.

Grilled Cheesies boasts two offerings:

Featuring KRAFT SINGLES and golden-brown crisp, the Original variety provides a quick and convenient take on this nostalgic snack-time staple. Pepperoni Pizza – With a savory twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich, the Pepperoni Pizza variety features melty KRAFT SINGLES and the same pepperoni from other Lunchables snack packs.

LUNCHABLES Grilled Cheesies rolls out to select grocery retailers across the U.S. beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per box of two sandwiches.