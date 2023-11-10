Kraft Heinz has announced the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the taste of HEINZ Ketchup with its Pickle Ketchup.

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years,” says Katie Peterson, director of HEINZ Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. “The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.”

Pickle Ketchup marks the first HEINZ innovation to launch globally following the brand’s unification under one global platform earlier this year. Pickle Ketchup will begin rolling out on shelves in the U.S. in early 2024. It is currently rolling out in select retailers in the UK and will roll out to additional markets later this year and early next.