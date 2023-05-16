The Kraft Heinz Co. announced the launch of Just Spices in the U.S. market, one year after the company completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the business. Just Spices is expected to be a driver for Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation business, which is focused on flavor enhancement.

Launched in 2014, Just Spices has a 170-plus product portfolio that includes offerings for meal occasions ranging from breakfast and light snacks to salads and baking, and a range of savory, sweet, classic and exotic flavors. Just Spices sells approximately 70% of its ready-made and one-step spice blends directly to consumers, with its remaining sales through grocery retailers in-store and online in Germany, Spain, Austria, UK and Switzerland.

Just Spices’ approach to machine-learning product innovation is geared toward the needs of younger families. The brand’s analytics identify early consumer trends and flavor preferences by region, and based on consumer sentiment for these trends, Just Spices creates, customizes its product line accordingly.

According to Nadja Francis, U.S. general manager at Just Spices. “We’re not selling ingredients; we’re selling meal solutions.”

Just Spices focuses on blends, creating three categories to match usage occasions: Allrounders, Seasonings and Toppings. The initial launch of Just Spices in the U.S. will include ten of its community-favorite products: Chicken Allrounder; Vegetable Allrounder; Pasta Allrounder; BBQ Allrounder; Salmon Allrounder; Caprese Allrounder; Egg Topping; Avocado Topping; Fajita Seasoning; and Enchilada Seasoning, available online at Justspices.com with a suggested retail price of $6.99.



