FOSS Software Services has opened an office in San Francisco. The Danish company’s digital food safety management software platform, FOSS IQX, is designed to help businesses harness data and gain insights throughout the value chain. The new office will be the North American hub for FOSS Software Solutions operations. The FOSS IQX food safety software platform was developed to provide a solution for food manufacturing businesses.

FOSS IQX launched in June 2023 with 34 modules across three workspaces, including plug-n-play analytics dashboards, device agnostic connectivity, certified information security and flexible user interface. The FOSS IQX platform was built as a centralized data platform for managing, optimizing and monitoring analytical instruments with transparency across networks and automation. The software platform is designed to support customers in managing their efforts to achieve a reduction in costs, risks, time savings and the fulfillment of safety and compliance requirements.



