MAPEI Canada has announced availability of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and home owners can choose to use products that are offset throughout the life cycle.

This family of carbon-neutral products includes:

Keraflex Super : Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer

: Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer Large Tile & Stone Mortar : Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar

: Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar Light Mortar for Tile & Stone : Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls

: Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls Mapecem Quickpatch : High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete

: High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete Mapefer 1K [NA]: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel

[NA]: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel MAPEI Ultralite Mortar Zero : Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile

: Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile Planitop XS : One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar

: One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar Ultracolor Plus FA : Rapid-setting, "all-in-one" grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts

: Rapid-setting, "all-in-one" grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts Ultraflex LFT (white and gray): Premium, large-and-heavy tile mortar with polymer