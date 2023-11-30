MAPEI Canada has announced availability of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and home owners can choose to use products that are offset throughout the life cycle.
This family of carbon-neutral products includes:
- Keraflex Super: Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer
- Large Tile & Stone Mortar: Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar
- Light Mortar for Tile & Stone: Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls
- Mapecem Quickpatch: High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete
- Mapefer 1K [NA]: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel
- MAPEI Ultralite Mortar Zero: Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile
- Planitop XS: One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar
- Ultracolor Plus FA: Rapid-setting, "all-in-one" grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts
- Ultraflex LFT (white and gray): Premium, large-and-heavy tile mortar with polymer
"MAPEI's carbon-neutral product family is one of many of our sustainable offerings, which include a variety of health and environmental certifications, and is the latest offering in our long-ranging efforts to be good shepherds of the environment," says Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. "These products join our Re-Con Zero Evo powder, which turns waste concrete into usable material. Now, by using CO2 offsets through renewable energy and reforestation projects, the MAPEI family of carbon-neutral products offers our customers a way to make a contribution to the well-being of the environment, the planet and the future, while still providing the strength and durability for which MAPEI is so well known. That is our commitment, and it crosses all of our product lines—not just our commercial and residential mortars and grouts, but also our materials for industry as well."