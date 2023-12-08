The Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation awarded $158,000 in scholarships to Michigan State University (MSU) students pursuing dairy industry-related programs of study for the 2023-24 academic year.

The following students were awarded a named Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation Scholarship. Named scholarships are established endowments within the MDMSF that each have specific criteria related to the individual the scholarship is named after. The named scholarship recipients include:

Glenn & Anne Lake Scholarship, $8,500: Drew Neyer, a senior in Animal Science from Shepherd, Mich.

Russel Erickson Scholarship, $6,000: Katie Wilson, a senior in Animal Science with an Agribusiness Management minor from Blanchard, Mich.

Donald and Valera Murray Scholarship, $5,000: Brianna Hill, a junior in Animal Science from Gregory, Mich.

John and Barbara Dilland Scholarship, $5,000: Rachael Bosse, a senior in Animal Science from Wayland, Mich.

John and Barbara Dilland Scholarship, $5,000: Lauren Ringewold, a junior in Animal Science from Battle Creek, Mich.

Archie Studer Scholarship, $5,000: Irie Moussiaux, a senior in Animal Science from Almont, Mich.

Nick Bellows Scholarship, $5,000: Jaylin Dilsaver, Animal Science sophomore from Decker, Mich.

George and Shirley Hazle Scholarship, $5,000: Adalee Thelen, a senior in Animal Science with an Agribusiness Management minor from St. Johns, Mich.

Red and Edna Cotter Scholarship, $5,000: Curtis Patton, a third-year student in Veterinary Medicine from Spraggs, Pa.

Harold and Lillian Gremel Scholarship, $5,000: Morgan Mathews, a third-year student in Veterinary Medicine from Glencoe, Minn.

Velmar Green Scholarship, $5,000: Rhianna Bruursema, a second-year student in Ag Tech Dairy Management from West Olive, Mich.

Gary and Carolyn Trimner Scholarship, $5,000: Cecelia Brandt, a second-year student in Veterinary Medicine from Cedar Springs, Mich.

The following MSU students were awarded $3,500 scholarships from the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation:

Katrina Beaton, a second-year student in Veterinary Medicine from Traverse City, Mich.

Ella Cloud-Schneider, a junior in Animal Science from Midland, Mich.

Mason Fielding, a sophomore in Animal Science from Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Deandra Franklin, a junior in Animal Science from Brownstown, Mich.

Lane Herrman, a senior in Animal Science from Buchanan, Mich.

James Link, a sophomore in Animal Science from Alto, Mich.

Jewel McMaster, a senior in Animal Science from Leonidas, Mich.

Clea Moore, a junior in Animal Science from Fowler, Mich.

Danielle Rummel, a senior in Animal Science from Frankenmuth, Mich.

Samantha Whitehead, a senior in Animal Science from Corunna, Mich.

The following first-year students were awarded the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation First-Year Scholarship, worth $3,000:

Brianna Armbruster, a junior in Animal Science from Elkton, Mich.

Julia Baker, a freshman in Animal Science from Lansing, Mich.

Riley Baker, a junior in Animal Science from Coldwater, Mich.

Sadie Brearley, a freshman in Animal Science from Ionia, Mich.

Grace Brown, a freshman in Animal Science from Reese, Mich.

Bette Eggink, a freshman in Animal Science from Deckerville, Mich.

Grant Gasper, a freshman in Ag Tech Dairy Management from Lowell, Mich.

Hailey Greimel, a freshman in Food Science from Charlevoix, Mich.

Brielle Herner, a sophomore in Ag Tech Agricultural Operations from Pinconning, Mich.

Erica Holup, a freshman in Animal Science from Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Amy Kern, a freshman in Ag Tech Agricultural Operations from Frankenmuth, Mich.

Meta Keyes, a freshman in Ag Tech Dairy Management from Montrose, Mich.

Callie Loew, a freshman in Animal Science from Byron Center, Mich.

Isabella Stoutenburg, a sophomore in Animal Science from Sandusky, Mich.

Cole Vander Dussen, a freshman in Ag Tech Dairy Management from Richland, Mich.

One first-year student was awarded a Recruiting Scholarship worth $15,000:

Elizabeth Hyman, a sophomore in Animal Science from Adams, N.Y.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation oversees the second-largest scholarship program in the MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The MDMSF was established in 1957 through contributions made in honor of individuals who have served the dairy industry. Income from the endowment has generated scholarships for deserving students who want to pursue careers associated with the dairy industry.

For information on making contributions to honor members of the dairy industry or to support student scholarships, please contact the MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources External Relations at 517-355-0284. To learn more about the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation, contact Dr. Miriam Weber Nielsen in the MSU Department of Animal Science at 517-432-5443.