Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons in Quebec who purchased, or consumed and got sick, cantaloupes that are subject to the recent Health Canada recalls.

On Nov. 1, 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, in collaboration with Health Canada, issued a recall for Malichita-branded cantaloupes due to traces of salmonella discovered during testing. Subsequently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded the recall to include Rudy-branded, pre-cut cantaloupes and other fruit sold across Canada.

As per the latest Health Canada Report, the cantaloupe outbreak has resulted in a minimum of 129 reported cases of salmonella, with Quebec alone accounting for 91 cases. This outbreak has led to 44 hospitalizations and five deaths.

In a recent CBC Report, it's suggested that the actual number of affected individuals could be substantially greater, implying an imminent threat that might affect thousands of people. The diagnosed cases might only represent a fraction of the true scale of the issue.

Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio, states, "The aim of this class action is to provide access to justice for those who fell ill or suffered financial losses due to consuming or purchasing these hazardous products without value."