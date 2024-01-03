McKee Foods has launched two new Valentine’s Day lines: Little Debbie Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla.

Bite-sized Vanilla Mini Donuts are coated in light pink frosting and adorned with a white icing pattern. These miniature treats offer a symphony of vanilla flavor.

Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla bring a classic taste to the Valentine's Day festivities. Individually wrapped and topped with light pink frosting and a white icing stripe pattern, these heart-shaped cakes are packaged in containers with six big snack cakes.

In addition to these introductions, Little Debbie is unveiling fresh packaging graphics across the Valentine's Day lineup. The new designs showcase a modern aesthetic, including light teal backgrounds and pink paper cutout hearts.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — Vanilla to our cherished Little Debbie family," says Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie product manager II at McKee Foods. "These additions underscore our commitment to providing a diverse range of treats that cater to the varied preferences of our customers. Whether you're a fan of bite-sized indulgences or classic vanilla goodness, each new item ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine's season."