Jack Link's and Frito-Lay have partnered to launch Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks.

According to Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, "We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we've created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form. I can't wait for jerky and meat stick lovers to experience these new products that will take their taste buds to the next dimension of snacking."

Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide.