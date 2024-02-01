Frito-Lay North America’s Jack Link's, Fritos and Flamin' Hot have come together to bring the flavor of Fritos Chili Cheese and Flamin' Hot to Jack Link's meat snacks.

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese flavor will be available in Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos, along with Jack Link's Flamin' Hot adding Cheese Stick & Meat Combos to its lineup. The Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese and Jack Link's Flamin' Hot flavored Cheese Stick & Meat combos offer at least 5g of protein per serving and are made with jalapeño cheese.

"We're proud to continue expanding our portfolio with Frito-Lay to deliver these epic flavors to new and existing jerky lovers," says Molly Russell, director of marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "In addition to these new flavors, we're expanding our co-branded portfolio with the Cheese Stick & Meat Combination, which will help level up meat snacks fans' snacking experience."

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese flavored Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos as well as Flamin' Hot flavored Cheese & Meat Stick Combos are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide alongside existing Flamin' Hot and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili offerings. Suggested retail price for the portfolio of Jack Link's and Frito-Lay products.