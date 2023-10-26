Frito-Lay North America has introduced Cheetos Pretzels. Similar to Cheetos, pretzels are a go-to snack—with 63% of Cheetos consumers also buying pretzels. Flavored pretzels are driving 58% of the category's total growth the company says.

"Our fans are always hungry for unique ways that they can experience Cheetos' signature cheesy flavor, which is why this latest innovation is breaking into an entirely new category," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Cheetos pretzels maximize the fan-favorite seasoning in each bite with the perfect product texture, ultimately bringing the Cheetos flavor experience to life in pretzel form."

One side of the pretzel is covered in Cheetle and the other a classic pretzel. The two flavors, Cheetos Pretzels Cheddar and Cheetos Pretzels Flamin' Hot, can be purchased at retailers nationwide for $5.69 in 10-oz. and $2.49 in 3-oz. bags.