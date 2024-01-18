Goudsmit Magnetics has developed a new pipe magnet that requires half the installation height of its predecessor and is also twice as strong. Manufactured from stainless steel, the magnetic separator contains a core of neodymium (NdFeB) magnets and creates a flux density of 12,000 gauss. The conical-shaped magnet core contains more pole plates, so 30 µm particles stick to more engagement points. This results in a higher degree of separation and also makes it possible to capture smaller metal particles in addition to coarse ones. Steel particles present in the product flow such as bolts, nuts, washers, screws, small metal balls, broken threads and clips can be effortlessly separated from grains, corn, flour, wheat flour and other incoming goods flows. The new magnet system is suitable not only for mounting in free-fall pipes, but also for pressure pipes, the company says.

Low Installation Height and Compact Design

The 12,000-gauss pipe magnet was developed in response to market demands. The first requirement was to develop a pipe magnet with a low installation height that, with a small adjustment in terms of pipe length, can be easily integrated into existing processes. This, together with the high flux density, means that the magnet can already be used at goods intake. An additional advantage is that the pipe magnet captures smaller metal particles in addition to large metal particles, improving product quality. This prevents dust explosions and damage to machinery, resulting in production stoppages. The stainless steel pipe magnet can optionally be fitted with various flanges, such as DIN, Jacob etc.

Despite the strong permanent magnetic core, the magnet is designed to be easy to clean. Through the door with vertical suspension, inspecting for contamination levels is seconds of work. The magnet can be opened and cleaned by hand or a scraper. Smaller metal parts, such as balls or broken threads, can be easily pushed above the tapered top of the magnetic core and then removed. This is an improvement over previously designed versions. To prevent the magnet from being opened during the production process, it is possible to fit the stainless steel pipe magnet with a safety switch.