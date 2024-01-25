The fire department in Lynchburg, Va., reports that a fire broke out at a Frito-Lay plant on Jefferson Ridge Parkway. A machine in the plant caught fire, and workers there contacted emergency services at approximately 1:50pm. The department states that the equipment that separates oils from the chip-making process was the culprit, and the staff subsequently called 911 when they were unable to extinguish the fire themselves. The situation was reportedly under control within 15 minutes, and an additional 45 was spent ventilating smoke. Staff was evacuated during the process. There were no reported injuries.

Learn more about fire-suppression systems for industrial fryers.