Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) launched the Qdos H-FLO chemical metering and dosing pump, designed for higher flow rates up to 158 gal. per hour (600 L/h) and pressure capability up to 102 psi (7 bar).

The Qdos H-FLO is designed to deliver accuracy and reliability as other Qdos pumps but for higher flow rates with a variety of pumpheads and a range of different tube material to ensure chemical compatibility with the process fluid. The pump offers flexibility to be scalable with a customer’s process, whether it is in water and wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing, chemical applications in food and beverage or pulp and paper.

WMFTS says the Qdos H-FLO cuts costs through higher precision chemical metering, with an accuracy of ±1% and repeatability of ±0.5% in dosing, and can benefit applications including:

Disinfectants

Coagulants

Flocculants

Acids/alkalis

Mining reagents

Surfactants

Benefits of the new Qdos H-FLO include:

Flowrates from 2.0 mL/min to 600 L/h (158 gallons per hour)

Pressure capability up to 102 psi

RFID Pumphead detection ensures confirmation of correct pumphead

Revolution counter for pumphead service maintenance

Leak detection and fluid containment prevent spills and chemical exposure upon pumphead expiry

Network integration, control and communication options include EtherNet/IP, PROFINET and PROFIBUS for easy integration with SCADA / PLC

One common pump drive with several pumphead options for changing process conditions and chemistries

Qdos H-FLO is supported with an optional pressure sensing kit that provides real-time pressure monitoring, which is designed to ensure process security and improve safety. The optional pressure sensing kit comes with configurable alarms for process monitoring. The pressure sensing kit will be available across the entire Qdos range and is compatible with commonly used chemicals in process industries.