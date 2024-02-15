Circle Packaging Machinery Inc.’s V24Sti handles large volume filling with three-side seal and traditional stick pack-style pouches. Filling capability includes thin to viscous liquids and free-flowing to non-free flowing powders. The company says its eight-lane machine provides efficient and high tolerance auger filling of 40 grams of powder at 75 cycles per minute (600 pouches per minute). The stainless-steel constructed machine, with FDA-approved product contact parts, offers an Allen-Bradley PLC control system.

Additional capabilities include the ability to incorporate typical manufacturing options, such as online date coding, data gathering, etc., along with customizing integrations based on customer needs.