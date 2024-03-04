Gatorade announced the national launch of its first unflavored water—Gatorade Water—an alkaline with a pH of 7.5 or higher and electrolyte infused. Its bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic. The water was developed for active people looking for an all-day hydration option.

"Today's athletes are more wellness-minded than ever, and they expect Gatorade to meet all of their hydration needs, 24/7," says Anuj Bhasin, chief brand officer at Gatorade. "Gatorade Water is an all-day hydration option for all active people, no matter who they are or how they move, from the leader in sports fuel that they know and trust."

Gatorade Water is now available in stores nationwide, on Amazon and at Gatorade.com. The product is available in 1L bottles with a suggested retail price of $2.39-$2.99, and 700ml bottles that feature a sport cap with a suggested retail price $1.99-$2.69.