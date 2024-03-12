Trico Corporation, a provider of lubrication management solutions, has introduced Machine Vitals under its Sensei IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) network. This new sensor technology offers monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities for oil-lubricated rotating machinery such as pumps, fans, gearboxes and hydraulic units.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into the headspace of oil reservoirs, Machine Vitals features a dual-sensor set configuration. This setup is capable of simultaneously monitoring pressure, temperature and relative humidity both inside the equipment's headspace and in the ambient external environment. Coupled with vibration and acoustic signal analysis, this comprehensive monitoring enables the early detection of potential issues by evaluating changes over time.

The sensor data is accessible through the Sensei web application, designed for intuitive use and understanding of the data. The release of Machine Vitals closely coincides with the upcoming release of Trico’s new mobile app designed, in part to guide and assist users through system activities like adding devices, troubleshooting, and more. It also offers the ability to quickly record maintenance events, on equipment where Machine Vitals is installed, and will display within the web application for reliability engineers or maintenance managers who are often tasked with leveraging these technologies.