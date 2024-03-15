Plant-based and industrial ingredient supplier Primient has announced capital investment exceeding $700 million across the company’s operational footprint.

The five-year phased investment reflects the company’s commitment to its corn milling roots and a more sustainable future. Primient’s investment strategy is driving modernization in critical production assets and processes, ensuring high quality, reliable production for decades to come.

“The scale of investments —particularly in the Decatur operations—is unmatched in our industry and clearly signals our ambition to be the partner of choice now and for the future,” says Jim Stutelberg, CEO, Primient.

While Primient says upgrading its Decatur, Ill. site is key to unlocking potential across the business, significant planned investments also extend to Primient’s wet milling operations in Lafayette, Ind. and Loudon, Tenn., where operational and infrastructure upgrades are working to deliver step changes in unit operations such as refining and drying.

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit which provides the company an incentive for job creation in Decatur.

“I couldn’t be prouder to join Primient leadership as they announce a historic $400 million capital investment in their Decatur site,” says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “This doesn’t just secure Primient’s status as a market leader — it speaks to their commitment to serve as a true community partner. And on every measure, it is our shared goals — from advancing environmental sustainability to promoting economic development — that bind us together. On behalf of the State of Illinois, we couldn’t be more excited to see all that Primient achieves over the coming years.”

In addition to the investment, Primient has completely phased out coal and has transitioned to more sustainable energy sources across all facilities.