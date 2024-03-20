Maola Local Dairies has completed its transaction with HP Hood for the sale of HP Hood’s extended shelf-life UHT dairy processing factory in Philadelphia, Penn.

The acquisition will keep more than 160 local union jobs in Pennsylvania, where 80% of Maola’s family-owned farms are located. The Philadelphia facility produces coffee cream, half & half and other extended shelf-life dairy products. Maola is a subsidiary of Maryland & Virginia Milk Cooperative Association, Inc.

“We are thrilled to add this Philadelphia-based plant to our portfolio as it provides us with new opportunities to diversify our products and reach more consumers with Maola Milk,” says MDVA CEO Jay Bryant.

The transaction was brokered by Harry Davis & Company (HDC), a Pittsburgh-based business providing asset valuations, business strategy and facility sales consulting.

“The Philadelphia dairy products facility has been and will continue to be in continuous operation, which provides an immediate on ramp to Maola and their dairy processing needs,” says HDC CEO Lenny Davis. “Our market research and appraisal of the operation encouraged us that a new operator would be identified. For three generations, we have been positioned at the crossroads of buyers and sellers in the dairy industry and we are proud of our role with this transaction.”