Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has appointed Robert Gibson as general counsel, chief compliance officer and environmental health and safety (EHS) lead. Fortifi provides a unified platform of brands and products within food processing equipment and automation solutions.

Reporting to Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi, Gibson will guide all aspects of legal and environmental affairs, compliance and safety at Fortifi. His involvement will include global transactions, corporate governance and legal-team leadership across all of Fortifi’s 34 worldwide sites in 18 countries. He is based at Fortifi global headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

“We are privileged to draw upon Bob’s extensive international experience and perspective,” says Bizzi. “His legal insight, global business perspective and panoramic understanding of ethical governance further strengthen our team as we continue our strategic growth.”

Gibson served for more than 13 years as vice president, secretary and general counsel of Koch Engineered Solutions, a multi-billion dollar international manufacturing, services and intellectual property development company. In this role, he developed and led a team of more than 100 employees, and was responsible for all legal support, international commercial compliance and EHS functions.

"I am delighted to join an organization that shares my focus on building strong global businesses," Gibson says. "I look forward to helping Fortifi optimize its international reach and supporting its continued growth."

Gibson earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston and an MBA degree from Texas A&M University.