Harnessing the power of WIN-911 and XLReporter, SmartSights is launching SmartBundle, which provides a full-field view of operational conditions from anywhere allowing users to make real-time decisions.

The software offers insights on process data tailored to key roles in organizations, from operators to management to compliance.

“We engineered SmartBundle to combine the best of our leading notification and industrial reporting platforms,” says Greg Jackson, COO SmartSights. “SmartBundle enables operations teams to monitor and respond to changing process and asset conditions from anywhere.”

SmartBundle benefits include:

Extend reach for mobile access giving users streamlined, focused context to make smart decisions from anywhere

Improve productivity with visualization of the data that matters most

Increase uptime with holistic real-time process views

Simplify rationalization of data to focus on the needed metrics

The software’s SmartFocus feature includes snippets of XLReporter information to monitor critical data without having to search. Users can also manage processes’ performance in real time and compare historical analytics to improve efficiencies. Through customizable widgets that tell the story of the critical data, users can expand their HMI reach.