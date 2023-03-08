Emergent Vision Technologies has introduced eCapture Pro, a development software for applications ranging from volumetric capture and the metaverse to machine vision. The software provides a graphical interface intended for complete and easy system integration, camera setting flexibility, advanced preview and recording, and synchronized capture to microsecond accuracy as well as calibration, background and production take management capabilities. In addition, eCapture Pro enables the use of fast frame rates.

eCapture Pro software delivers playback functionality for spatial and time domains, camera calibration with auto camera position detection, integrated 3D reconstruction and texturing, an Unreal/Unity plugin for streaming models, and more. In addition, the software offers a control center from power-up to 3D model asset generation. Models can be loaded into metaverse software such as Blender and Unreal Engine as a starting point for any kind of 3D production, with assets repurposed for multiple scenarios.

Additionally, eCapture Pro supports GPUs, Windows and Linux operating systems, and multi-camera and multi-server setups.