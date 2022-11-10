Emergent Vision Technologies has introduced the 127.7 MP HB-127-S, the latest addition to its Bolt 25GigE cameras. Emergent’s 25GigE SPF28 interface camera is able to capture full-resolution (13400 x 9528) images at 19.9 frames per second (fps).

The camera is available in monochrome and color versions and features Sony’s IMX661 complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. The image sensor is a 127.7 MP, 56.7 mm CMOS with a 3.45 x 3.45 µm pixel size. Both of Emergent’s Gig E Vision and GenICam reaches 19.9 fps in 8, 10 and 12-bit models.

“Evolving machine vision and imaging applications—both on the factory floor and beyond—often require bleeding edge technologies suitable for the unique needs of the customer,” said John Ilett, president and CTO at Emergent Vision Technologies. “The HB-127-S gives systems integrators and OEMs who require options for sensor size and speeds a reliable, high-performance camera for machine vision applications.”

The company launched a network interface card (NIC) called Hermes to help end-users obtain the most out of the HB-127-S and other Bolt 25GigE cameras. The PH-25-DUAL NIC features a front port trigger and 25GigE and SFP28 interface that the company states delivers optimal performance for any video stream.

The NIC uses minimal CPU and utilizes system memory, with low latency, low jitter and GPUDirect. Emergent Vision Technologies’ Bolt 25GigE cameras are available in a range of options, from the HB-500-S (0.5 MO, Sony IMX426, 1594.7 fps), to the new HB-127-S.