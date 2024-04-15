VOGA Italia has launched VOGA Prosecco DOC Still, a still – rather than a sparkling – prosecco.

VOGA Prosecco Still, which joins its sparkling siblings VOGA Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, is being rolled out nationwide. Featuring an ABV of 10.5%, the prosecco is available in a 750 ml bottle at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

“Prosecco can be crafted in three styles: Spumante, or fully sparkling; Frizzante, or semi-sparkling; and the until now largely unknown Tranquillo, or still, style,” says Enovation Brands CEO Giovanni Pecora. “VOGA Prosecco Still is more than a line extension: rather, we are introducing a wine category that has long been enjoyed in Italy to the U.S. In addition to positive consumer feedback, our distributor partners are excited that we are bringing them something new and different to sell. This is an opportunity to grow both our VOGA business and the wine category overall.”

VOGA Prosecco DOC Still has green apple, pear and citrus aromas with floral undertones; a smooth, creamy texture; and the signature zest and crisp character of Glera grapes accompanied by hints of white blossom, green apple, pear and peach. Ideally served at 45-50°F, the crisp acidity of this wine cuts through rich foods. Suggested pairings include light appetizers, seafood, sushi, fish and chips, French fries, chicken dishes, charcuterie, spicy pork, and creamy or salty cheeses.

Enovation Brands is investing in related PR, social media and influencer marketing to educate consumers about, and encourage trial of, VOGA Prosecco Still. The tagline “You’ve tasted the bubbles, now taste the wine” invites consumers to experience a prosecco in which the aromas and flavors of the Glera grape have top billing. Social media will especially focus on the wine’s qualities in order to attract the new generation of drinkers, notably its calorie count (95 calories per 5 oz.); lower ABV; fresh, easy-to-drink profile; and the winery’s sustainability initiatives.

On-premise, a “still or sparkling” initiative presents prosecco in the same manner that water is sold.

“Due to the huge popularity of prosecco, we envision on-premise staff selling prosecco as easily as they sell water, by asking customers: ‘How do you prosecco? Still or sparkling?’” says Alberto Pecora, president of Enovation Brands.

Still versions of popular prosecco cocktails, such as the Still Sbagliato (a Negroni riff) and the Still Chill (a calmer spritz), will also be featured.