Arlow is introducing low-alcohol, low-calorie wines in response to the growing consumer demand for more mindful beverage options.

Arlow caters to the evolving preferences of wine enthusiasts and younger drinkers who are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional high-alcohol beverages. Each bottle of Arlow wine has 6.5% ABV, providing a flavor profile comparable to full-strength wines while offering reduced alcohol content. Arlow wine contains 70 calories per glass, while the average glass of wine can range from 120-150 calories.

"We are excited to introduce Arlow to the market and provide consumers with a truly exceptional low-alcohol wine option," says Brandon Joldersma, CEO of Arlow and Surely Wines. "Our team's expertise in winemaking, combined with our passion for creating more moderate beverage choices, has resulted in a product that redefines the low-alcohol wine category. Arlow is perfect for those who want to enjoy palatable wine without the guilt or the next-day consequences."

Arlow's inaugural collection features a range of varietals, including Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Cabernet Sauvignon. These wines showcase bright fruit flavors, balanced acidity and smooth finishes. Arlow wines are made exclusively from California-grown grapes, are low in sulfites and free from artificial additives, sweeteners and concentrates. The brand displays ingredients and health details on the bottle with a nutrition fact panel. At launch, each 750 ml bottle will retail for $22 and new customers will receive 15% off their first purchase.

Surely Wines, Arlow's sister company, is known for its approach to alcohol-free wine production and its commitment to quality. With a strong foundation in the wine industry, the Surely Wines team has brought its expertise to create Arlow.

Arlow wines will be available for purchase Aug. 1 at DrinkArlow.com and in select retailers later this year.