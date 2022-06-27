The Multiflux GMS laboratory mixer uses the company's proprietary double rotor design to offer the same high speed, gentle and hygienic mixing capabilities in a low volume, tabletop model. While the existing lineup of batch mixers accommodates usable volumes up to 4,000 liters, the new laboratory batch mixer accommodates usable volumes from as low as one liter up to 20 liters for fast, repeatable mixing during new product development, formulating and testing, and other R&D tasks. Expanding the Multiflux mixer line to 7 models plus custom designs, the mixer automatically directs the materials into a fluidized zone for interactions that achieve a homogeneous mixture in cycle times of 30 sec. or less, even when mixing materials in small quantities below 0.01%. The benchtop mixer includes stainless steel construction as standard with a full-size access door for easy access to the mixing rotors, mixing chamber and entire interior for safe, complete cleaning. Optional sanitary and ATEX-certified as explosion-proof mixer designs are available.

Gericke USA