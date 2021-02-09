Charles Ross & Son Company - www.mixers.com

Designed for increased shear, Model CDA-25 features dry-running Double FlexiLip seals on both agitator shafts suitable for vacuum operation up to 29.5" Hg and includes a portable mixing vessel with heating/cooling jacket. The dual-shaft mixer’s rotor and slotted stator mixing head, also often called a homogenizer, affords more advanced deagglomeration and emulsification capabilities. Complementing the high shear mixer, a two-wing anchor promotes bulk flow and uniform batch temperature.