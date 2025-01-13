Gericke USA has introduced AirCIP as an option for its line of horizontal batch mixers.

Developed to promote complete product discharge, eliminate manual cleaning and speed changeovers, the AirCIP clean-in-place system automatically sprays pulses of compressed air around the mixer interior to gently dislodge any residual material from the paddles or in the chamber and direct it to the discharge valve for recovery. When the AirCIP cycle is complete, the mixer may be returned to service to mix or blend the next batch.

Ideal for sanitary processes in the food, nutrition, pet food and pharmaceutical industries, the AirCIP system empties most mixtures and completes cleaning in as few as 60 seconds, depending on the mixer size. The cleaning time, pulsed air velocity, and other parameters may be set for each recipe, stored for instant recall and adjusted as needed.

The AirCIP system features stainless steel construction to meet FDA and GMP requirements and is available on both the GMS Multiflux line of double shaft mixers and the GBM line of single shaft mixers.