Gericke USA has introduced the Feedos M bulk material feeder.

Developed to offer accurate feeding and dosing in a hygienic, low-maintenance design, the Feedos M bulk material feeder features a proprietary, circular feeding chamber design that eliminates the potential for dead spaces to trap or stall material. Free-flowing and flow-resistant powders, granules, mixtures and other bulk materials flow consistently from the hopper to the screw feeder for discharge in precise, preset amounts at flow rates from 20 l/h to 3,600 l/h.

Suitable for feeding food, chemical, pharmaceutical and other products in sanitary processes, the Feedos M includes a new sealing concept that applies lip seals on the drive shafts of both the feeding tool and intromitter for a tight, hygienic seal that permits installation in WIP/CIP processes. When removal for cleaning is preferred, the clever feeder quickly disconnects from the hopper without tools and may be reconnected in seconds.

The Feedos M may be tested on fully operating process equipment in the company's New Jersey test laboratory. The powder feeder is delivered ready for installation with a one-year warranty.