Gericke USA has unveiled the BBU Big Bag Unloader with optional, integrated bulk bag massagers that improve the flowability of non-free flowing materials. Designed with a pneumatic operating system, the bulk bag unloading station sets dual stainless steel rams on opposite sides of the flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) that rotate back and forth to agitate multiple points inside the bag at the same time. Powders, granules, flakes, pellets and other bulk materials that agglomerated during storage and/or transport are loosened to promote continuous discharge and complete emptying without clogging the spout, compromising the bag or degrading the material.

An accessory for food, nutrition, chemical, pharmaceutical and other manufacturers processing hygroscopic materials and ingredients, the bulk bag conditioning system helps break up the caking and clumping that occurs from exposure to ambient moisture and from long periods in storage. The sanitary massagers are specified for processing sugar, salt, cocoa, coffee and powdered milk as well as plastics such as nylon, acrylic, polycarbonate and PET.

The bulk bag unloading station may also be customized with an automated hoist, pneumatically operated bag closing system, and empty bag disposal system, among other optional accessories. Testing is offered in the company's New Jersey test center and tests may be viewed live in person or online via live stream.



